Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,278.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $4.84 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home dÃ©cor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

