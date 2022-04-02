Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Up 4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 4,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,038,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $668.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telos by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

