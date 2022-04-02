Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.41.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 17,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 48.53%.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
