Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLGHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

