Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $373.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company exhibited robust performances across the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions amid COVID-led headwinds. Solid performances by the PICC portfolio and Intraosseous contributed to growth in the Vascular Access segment. Meanwhile, significant growth momentum in the MANTA within the Interventional segment delivered promising results. The company’s outlook for 2022, reflecting encouraging results compared to 2021, instills investor confidence. However, Teleflex has underperformed its industry in the past year. A year-over-year decline in the company’s Other product segment is concerning. The ongoing COVID-19 headwinds continue to hamper UroLift procedures, further raising apprehension. Escalating operating expenses are also building pressure on the bottom line.”

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.55.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.82. 268,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,319. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.21. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

