Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

