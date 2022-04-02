Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

TBLA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Taboola.com stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.