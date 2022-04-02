SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNX. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.74. 306,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.