Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:SNX traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 137.50 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 56,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.54. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09). The stock has a market cap of £24.47 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

