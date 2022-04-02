Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

