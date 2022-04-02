Susquehanna Bancshares Trims AerCap (NYSE:AER) Target Price to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 215,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

