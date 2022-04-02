Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGTPY stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Get Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.