Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SGTPY stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (SGTPY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.