Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

