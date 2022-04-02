SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,165. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

