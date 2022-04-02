Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 150,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

