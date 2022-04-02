Sun (New) Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $174.60 million and approximately $472.35 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

