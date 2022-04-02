Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

