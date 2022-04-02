Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
