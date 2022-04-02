Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 25,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 61,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

