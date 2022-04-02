Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

