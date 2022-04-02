S&U (LON:SUS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,660 ($34.84) price target on the stock.

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,538.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,688.78. The firm has a market cap of £304.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 2,150 ($28.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.94 and a current ratio of 36.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.37), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($530,521.35).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

