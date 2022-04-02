Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $261.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

