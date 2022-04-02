Strs Ohio Sells 1,019 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

