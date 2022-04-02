Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American National Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American National Group by 220.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.07 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

