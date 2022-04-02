Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

