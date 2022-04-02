Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.96.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

