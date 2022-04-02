Strs Ohio Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 117.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

