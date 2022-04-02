Strs Ohio Buys 55,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LILAK opened at $9.76 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

