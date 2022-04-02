Strs Ohio Buys 2,900 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avaya by 6.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Avaya by 112.2% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 163.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 246,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

