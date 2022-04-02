Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSYS. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Stratasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.