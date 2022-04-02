Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 835,045 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15.
About Strat Aero (LON:AERO)
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Strat Aero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strat Aero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.