StockNews.com Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

FIBK opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

