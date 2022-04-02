StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

VSEC opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.25 million, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VSE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in VSE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

