StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

URBN stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

