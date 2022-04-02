StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 862,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,774. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $21,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

