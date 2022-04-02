StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TER traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,944. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.