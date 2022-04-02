StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teekay (NYSE:TK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.99. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 78,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay (Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.