StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teekay (NYSE:TK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.99. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.
