StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

FTI opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 392.50 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 447,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

