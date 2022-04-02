StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.41. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $359.40 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.