StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $405.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

