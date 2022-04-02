StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

SMG stock traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

