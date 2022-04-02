StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

Shares of RNG traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 732,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.30. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $337.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

