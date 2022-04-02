StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 336,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $126.10.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $6,464,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

