StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

POWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Powell Industries stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

