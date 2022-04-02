StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STKS. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.