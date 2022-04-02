StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 282,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.