StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 656,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,341. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,129,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

