StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 167,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mercury General by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 10.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

