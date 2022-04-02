StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.