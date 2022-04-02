StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76.
In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
