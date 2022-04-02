StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 70,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,583. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

