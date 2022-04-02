StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.
MBUU stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.94. 273,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,889. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
